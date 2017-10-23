Former deputy pleads guilty to child porn charges

ST.AMANT- A former Ascension Parish sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to 10 counts of attempted possession of child pornography, as well as indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Todd Tripp was arrested in 2015 and booked with possession of pornography involving a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Trip was also arrested multiple times in 2013 on similar charges along with one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Investigators said Tripp had been in contact with an out-of-state 13-year-old boy and exchanged comments of a sexual nature with the juvenile on multiple occasions. APSO detectives searched Tripp's residence and seized all the man's computers, digital media and cell phones.

While investigators were going through the media they said they uncovered an image of a nude juvenile girl. Detectives say they learned Tripp was using social media to discuss taking a trip to Tennessee to be with the 13-year-old.

Following his arrest, Trip was fired from the sheriff's office.

Tripp's formal sentencing was deferred to a later date.