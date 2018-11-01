Former correctional officer indicted for assaulting handcuff, shackled inmate

ST. GABRIEL - A former correctional officer at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges following a 2017 incident.

Adrian Almodovar is accused of beating a handcuffed and shackled inmate as well as conspiring with other officers to cover up their misconduct by falsifying official reports and lying to investigators, according to the Department of Justice. Two other officers, Eric Norwood and Charles Philson, have previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the assault.

WBRZ previously reported that two officers were terminated and six others resigned following the assault in January 2017. Almodovar and the other members of the tactical team allegedly assaulted an inmate during the course of a cell extraction, while the inmate was being transported to a medical unit, as well as inside the medical unit. Authorities say the inmate was handcuffed and shackled at the time.

After the incident, the officers are accused of falsifying reports by intentionally omitting the fact they used force on the inmate.