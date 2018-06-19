Former correctional officer accused of sexual battery

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Authorities arrested a former law enforcement officer accused of sexual battery and other charges.

On June 12, deputies responded to a home in the Mandeville area after a woman reported that she had been sexually battered by an unknown man. The man was later identified as Gerad Yates.

The victim told authorities that she saw a vehicle pass my her home multiple times while she was working in the yard. Eventually the driver, Yates, stopped in front of the home and got out of his vehicle.

According to a release, Yates and the victim had a short conversation before going into the garage. Once inside, Yates allegedly touched the victim inappropriately under her clothing. The release also states that Yates made lewd comments. The victim demanded that Yates stop and leave.

At that point, Yates grabbed her arm in an effort to stop her from leaving. The woman was able to break free. As she fled, the woman saw that Yates had his pants around his ankles.

Yates is facing charges of misdemeanor sexual battery, simple battery, and obscenity.

Authorities say Yates was most recently employed as a correctional officer with Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office where he resigned while under investigation. Yates had been previously employed and subsequently terminated from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Office for violating departmental policy, where he was worked as a Court Security and Criminal Patrol Deputy from 2007-2009.