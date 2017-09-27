85°
Former Clinton aide Jennifer Palmieri has book deal

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - Hillary Clinton's former director of communications has her own story to tell.

Grand Central Publishing told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Jennifer Palmieri is working on a "book of lessons" for future women leaders. The book is called "Dear Madam President," an "open letter" drawing upon Palmieri's experience in politics, including her time with Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and her years as communications director during the Obama administration.

Grand Central plans to release "Dear Madam President" on March 28.

According to the publisher, Palmieri will write how Clinton's loss to Donald Trump showed the difficulty of electing a woman to the White House, but also helped "blaze a trail" for women in public service.

