Former CEO indicted in mega-mansion tax fraud scheme

Photo: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The former chief executive of a Pennsylvania health services company accused of claiming his luxury cars and 39,000-square-foot mansion were business expenses has been charged with tax fraud.

Federal authorities on Wednesday announced conspiracy and tax fraud charges against Joseph Nocito Sr.

Prosecutors allege that Nocito claimed as corporate business expenses the millions of dollars it cost to build the mega-mansion he called "Villa Noci" as well as payments for a personal butler and a Jaguar, Maserati and Rolls Royce. He's also accused of understating his personal income and concealing millions of dollars of his former company's profits from the government.