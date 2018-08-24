90°
Former CDC director Frieden arrested on sex abuse charge

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK (AP) - A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex abuse charge.

The New York Police Department says Thomas Frieden, who also is a former New York City health commissioner, was arrested on Friday morning in Brooklyn. WABC says Frieden surrendered to face charges that he grabbed the buttocks of a woman he knew in his home last October.

It says she reported it in July. Frieden is charged with forcible touching, sex abuse, and harassment. There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

An email sent to the place where it's believed Frieden works hasn't received a reply.

