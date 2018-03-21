Former business owner's alleged rampage causes $1M in damage at St. Tammany store

COVINGTON - The former owner of a St. Tammany Parish pool store has been arrested after he allegedly caused more than $1 million in damage at the business.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Ron Ulfers was arrested after he apparently broke into Clearwater Pool & Spa in the 4000 block of the Highway 190 East Service Road back in November and ransacked the building overnight.

Deputies say Ulfers was the one who reported the incident last year. The sheriff's office says he sold the business before being employed as a consultant at that same location.

Investigators later pegged Ulfers as the suspect and took him into custody at the company's warehouse Tuesday. Ulfers is charged with criminal damage over $50,000, injuring public records and theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges against Ulfers are possible.