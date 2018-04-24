76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former bus driver gets 4 years in crash that killed 6 kids

53 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 April 24, 2018 1:26 PM April 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WTVC
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - An ex-Tennessee school bus driver who was at the wheel in a wreck that killed six children has been sentenced to four years in prison for criminally negligent homicide.
  
Media reported that a Chattanooga judge sentenced Johnthony Walker on Tuesday after an emotional morning of testimony, during which Walker apologized.
  
Judge Don Poole ruled Walker shouldn't be sentenced to diversion because the crash involving 37 elementary school students was so horrific, but he couldn't give him a longer prison term because of his strong work history and no criminal background.
  
The decision divided victims' relatives at the hearing. Some said it wasn't enough time while others said they were satisfied with the punishment.
  
Walker was driving the children from Woodmere Elementary School when he wrecked on a winding Chattanooga road.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days