Former Breaux Bridge priest faces jail time after pleading guilty to possession of child porn

Photo: KLFY

BREAUX BRIDGE - A former Breaux Bridge priest will face jail time after pleading guilty to possession of pornography involving juveniles.

According to KATC, Felix Davis Broussard was sentenced to five years in prison. Broussard allegedly had more than 500 pornographic photos of young children on his personal computer. The images were uncovered by a computer tech working on the machine.

Before his arrest, Broussard served at St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church for two years. KATC reports, his position included overseeing the elementary school.