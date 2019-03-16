61°
Former boyfriend of burned woman fatally shot

Saturday, March 16 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
COURTLAND, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi authorities say someone fatally shot the former boyfriend of a Mississippi woman who was burned to death, and investigators are questioning a suspect.
  
Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby tells news outlets 33-year-old Travis Sanford was killed Friday at a home in Courtland. District Attorney John Champion confirms that Sanford was Jessica Chambers' boyfriend when she died in 2014.
  
He was incarcerated at the time, and Darby says he was cleared in her death.
  
The Clarion-Ledger quotes Darby as saying the suspect fired a shotgun while running from the house about 7:30 a.m. Darby says Sanford's girlfriend and two small children were in the home.
  
Chambers died in a hospital a day after being set on fire. Two juries have deadlocked on whether to convict a different man in her death.

