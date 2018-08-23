Former Boy Scout leader admits sexually assaulting 3 scouts

CATASAUQUA, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a former Pennsylvania Boy Scout leader has admitted he sexually assaulted three Scouts over a number of years.

Stephen Piller could face more than five years in prison when he's sentenced in December. He also will have to register as a sex offender.

The 51-year-old Catasauqua man pleaded guilty Wednesday to indecent assault as part of a plea deal with Lehigh County prosecutors, who dropped a charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Authorities say the assaults happened at Piller's home and at Camp Trexler, a Boy Scout facility.

Piller was a scoutmaster affiliated with the Minsi Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

The CEO of the Minsi Trails Council calls Piller's behavior "abhorrent" and says the group is outraged and offering sincere apologies to the victims and their families.