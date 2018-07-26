75°
Former Baton Rouge Police chief, wife involved in freak mountain accident in Colorado

13 hours 9 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 July 25, 2018 12:32 PM July 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

DENVER, Colorado – Former Baton Rouge Police Chief Wayne Rogillio and his wife were hospitalized after a freak accident in Colorado recently.

According to social media posts from friends and family, the Rogillios’ 4x4 fell from the side of a mountain or cliff.

Family members posted on social media, amazingly, the couple survived but sustained serious injuries.

Wayne Rogillio appears to have escaped with less severe injuries but his wife was hospitalized with more traumatic injuries and doctors were caring for, among other things, damage to her sight and broken bones.

Wayne Rogillio was chief from 1985 to 1992 and owned a local security alarm company and was succeeded as the city’s top cop by Greg Phares.

Immediate information about where the crash happened was not available.

********************

