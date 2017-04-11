Former Baker police officer arrested for obtaining fraudulent prescriptions

Photo: EBRSO

BAKER - A former Baker police officer was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he illegally obtained prescriptions for controlled substances from multiple doctors.

According to arrest records, two officers contacted a pharmacy on Plank Road in Dec. 2016 in reference to a customers who was allegedly obtaining controlled dangerous substances with fraudulent subscriptions. During the investigation, the officers were approached by 30-year-old Ryan Lowe, who identified himself as a Baker police officer.

After asking to speak to the officers in private, Lowe explained that he was a neighbor of the man under investigation for fraudulently obtaining the drugs. Lowe also admitted that he had previously given Tylenol 3, a prescription painkiller, to his neighbor.

The officers informed Lowe that giving the medication to his neighbor was illegal. Investigators then applied for a search warrant for Lowe's prescription monitoring program report.

Investigators say Lowe had simultaneously received prescriptions from two separate doctors. His report also indicated that Lowe had not been prescribed the aforementioned Tylenol 3 in the past year.

From June 2016 to Nov. 2016, Lowe had received 690 dosage units of Adderall, 720 dosage units of Hydrocodone, 240 dosage units Oxycodone, and 30 dosage units of Vyvanse from the two doctors.

In March, the officers contacted the two doctors and both said they were not aware that Lowe was receiving prescriptions from multiple sources. An arrest warrant was then issued for Lowe.

According to the Baker Police Chief, Lowe had resigned from his position in the Baker Police Department earlier in 2017.

Lowe was arrested and charged with 16 counts of "doctor shopping."