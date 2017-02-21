59°
Former Auburn coach eyes Alabama governor's mansion

43 minutes 34 seconds ago February 21, 2017 Feb 21, 2017 Tuesday, February 21 2017 February 21, 2017 8:47 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville is considering running for Alabama governor in 2018.

The 62-year-old Arkansas native tells the Associated Press that he's discussing his options with potential backers. Tuberville says he's awaiting poll results that will gauge public support.

Tuberville coached at Auburn from 1999 to 2008 before finishing his career at Texas Tech and Cincinnati. He's among the most successful coaches in Auburn history, but spent part of his tenure at odds with the school's most powerful boosters.

Tuberville has never held elected office but describes his life in college football as "being in politics for the last 40 years."

He would enter an Alabama political arena wracked with turmoil.

Gov. Robert Bentley faces calls for impeachment. Term limits bar Bentley from running again next year.

