56°
Latest Weather Blog
Former Ascension Parish deputy arrested for malfeasance in office
ASCENSION PARISH - A former deputy with the sheriff's office has been arrested for smuggling a cell phone into the parish jail.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, James Breaux, a former deputy, was arrested on December 5 for malfeasance in office and introduction to contraband to a penal institution.
Sheriff Jeff Wiley says the investigation began in October after officials were told Breaux allegedly smuggled a cell phone into the parish jail. The investigation concluded on Dec. 5.
Breaux had been employed with the sheriff's office since June.
He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, and has been released on a $5,000 bond.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: Victim found shot to death in abandoned house identified as missing...
-
BRPD: Victim found shot to death in abandoned house identified as missing...
-
Cortana Mall's future uncertain after closure of Virgina College
-
Victim found shot to death in abandoned house identified as missing Texas...
-
For-profit Virginia College immediately closing campuses nationwide, BR students shocked