Former Ascension deputy arrested for battery

February 14, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Image via Gonzales Police Department

ASCENSION – A former Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputy was arrested for simple battery on Tuesday afternoon.

The Gonzales Police Department reported the arrest of 34-year-old James Atkins, II for one count of simple battery.

The arrest is a result of an investigation following a report taken by Gonzales Patrol Officer on Feb. 8. Officers responded to a disturbance call made by Atkins at his home on Janice Avenue.

One of the individuals involved in the altercation, who left before officers' arrival, contacted the department with additional information that led to Atkins' arrest.

Atkins voluntarily surrendered to the Gonzales Police Department. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

