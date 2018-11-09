Former Angola prison major convicted in beating handcuffed, shackled inmate

BATON ROUGE - A once-high-ranking prison guard at Angola, previously convicted of an extensive cover-up of violence against inmates, was convicted Thursday of committing that violence himself.

Daniel Davis, 41, was convicted Thursday on a federal charge of depriving an inmate of his civil right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment by beating him while he was in handcuffs and leg shackles and was not fighting officers.

This week's trial was the second time Davis had faced a jury in the case. In January, he was found guilty of conspiring with other officers to lie to cover up beatings, backing up the lies with false reports, tampering with witnesses and lying under oath. That jury could not reach a unanimous conclusion on the civil rights charge.

Four other Angola correctional officers had pleaded guilty in the case.

Davis' second trial began Monday and concluded Thursday evening. His sentencing date has not been set.

The inmate Davis attacked was wearing handcuffs and leg shackles when he was knocked face-first onto the floor. He was "punched, kicked, and stomped," leaving him with a dislocated shoulder, broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a gash under his eye, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office.

The Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, the FBI and the state Inspector General's office worked with the US Attorney's office in Baton Rouge on the case.

Eric J. Rommal, the special agent in charge of the FBI's New Orleans office, said law enforcement officers must be held to account for their treatment of inmates.

"The jury's decision today reinforces the FBI's commitment that civil rights and color of law violations will not be tolerated," he said.