Former Angola employee arrested for allegedly using department funds for personal use

BATON ROUGE - A former employee of the Angola prison was arrested after allegedly using a credit card for one of the prison's internal organizations to make personal purchases.



Attorney General Jeff Landry's office reported the arrest of 52-year-old Sidney Davis for charges of unauthorized use of a moveable (over $1,500) and malfeasance in office.



After receiving information from the Legislative Auditor's office, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation into Davis after he allegedly misused his position and benefited from funds he accessed illegally.



Davis was the former assistant chief of Angola's Fire Department and maintained the funds for an internal organization, which was created by the prison's management as an additional agency revenue source and was established to supplement the fire department's budget.



It was discovered that Davis had access to the organization's bank account along with the debit card, which he illegally used on several occasions to make personal purchases, according to the attorney general's office.



Davis was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison following an arrest by the LBI.