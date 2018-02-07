Former AG Holder on future bid for office: 'I'll see'

45°
Wednesday, February 07 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: USA Today
WASHINGTON- Former Attorney General Eric Holder says he's open to the idea of running for elected office in 2020.
  
At a breakfast meeting with journalists Wednesday, Holder said "I'll see" when asked if he might run for office, including for president, in the future.
  
He says he expects to decide by the end of the year "about whether there's another chapter in my government service."
  
Holder served as attorney general during the Obama administration between 2009 and 2015.
  
He currently chairs the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which is backed by Obama.
