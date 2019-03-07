Forever homes: 20 former Mardi Gras parade horses adopted

Photo: Humane Society of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS - A total of 20 former parade horses have been adopted to new homes.

Each year, Cascade Stables purchases more than a dozen horses from a local horse broker to lease them to Mardi Gras krewes, according to the Humane Society of Louisiana. In the past, if the horses weren't adopted, they were auctioned off at sale barns or sold for slaughter.

In an attempt to save the animals, the humane society formed the Mardi Gras Parade Horse Adoption Program three years ago.

Thanks to the program, with help from Cascade Stables and Barney's Farm Sanctuary, 20 horses were adopted this year. Four of the horses will remain at Cascade Stables to be used in its riding program and 16 others went to "wonderful homes." Thanks to the program, volunteer adoption counselors have found homes for 52 horses over the course of three years.

“We are pleased that so many people around our state and country rallied to provide great homes for these majestic horses - and they deserve no less," said HSL Director Jeff Dorson. "We heard from folks from dozens of states, all cheering for the horses in their online comments and hoping that they’d be adopted. Thousands of folks from around the country were following the story of these horses and all seemed relieved, as are we, that all 20 horses were rehomed. It’s the perfect way to end another successful Carnival Season."

For more information on the adoption program, click here.