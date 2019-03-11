Forensic audit into former OLOL Foundation president complete

BATON ROUGE - A forensic audit has been completed regarding the alleged embezzlement scandal of former OLOL Foundation President John Paul Funes.

A spokesperson with OLOL tells WBRZ information from the audit will be released "over the next few weeks." However, it's still not clear how much of the report findings will be made public.

Funes was fired last year after a third-party investigation revealed what it called a "pattern of forgery and embezzlement of funds."

Federal agents were looking into claims that Funes embezzled an undisclosed amount of money while he was the CEO of the fundraising foundation. He was terminated after an internal audit revealed money went missing and documents were falsified.

The district attorney told WBRZ auditors found three different ways money was being funneled away from the OLOL Foundation. It was described as a complex scheme where hundreds of thousands of dollars were missing.

According to IRS filings from 2017, Funes' salary was listed at $283,000. The foundation itself had a total of $40 million in listed assets.