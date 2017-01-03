71°
Latest Weather Blog
Ford cancels plan to build new Mexican plant, adds US jobs
FLAT ROCK - Ford is canceling plans to build a new $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and will invest $700 million in a Michigan plant to build new electric and autonomous vehicles.
Ford, however, still plans to shift production of the Focus small car to Mexico and will make the car at an existing plant. President-elect Donald Trump has been pressuring Ford to keep production of the Focus in the U.S.
The company made the announcements Tuesday at a factory in Flat Rock, Michigan, near Detroit. The factory will get 700 new jobs.
Among the new vehicles it will make are a fully electric small SUV with 300 miles of range.
Ford also plans a gas-electric hybrid version of the F-150 pickup.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Clogged ditches, flooding streets in Walker subdivision creating problems
-
Residents on Burbank stuck in smelly sewage situation
-
Broome takes oath of office as Mayor-President
-
Officials urging the use of smoke detectors after two fire related deaths
-
Internal investigation underway into New Roads Police officer's actions