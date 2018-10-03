86°
Forbes: Gayle Benson ranked one of 400 wealthiest Americans

3 hours 48 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, October 03 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has made Forbes magazine's list of America's 400 wealthiest people.

According to WWL-TV, this is the first time she has made the list while her late husband Tom was frequently mentioned. The list states that Gayle's net worth is $2.8 billion, the same as Oprah Winfrey.

Gayle is ranked 298 on the Forbes list. Reports say her ranking is one spot below where Tom appeared last year. The list also ranks Gayle as the richest person in the state.

The top five people on the list include Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Bill Gates of Microsft, Warren Buffet of Berkshire Hathaway, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, and Larry Ellison of Orcale.

