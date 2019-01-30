35°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

For US-China trade talks, hopes are high, expectations low

2 hours 9 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, January 30 2019 Jan 30, 2019 January 30, 2019 6:50 AM January 30, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. and Chinese negotiators start two days of high-level talks Wednesday aimed at settling a six-month trade war that has weakened both sides, shaken financial markets and clouded the outlook for the global economy.

Yet the odds seem stacked against any substantive resolution this week to the standoff between the world's two biggest economies. Perhaps the best that might be hoped for, analysts say, is for the two sides to agree to keep talking. The differences between Beijing and Washington are vast.

The United States is essentially demanding that China downsize its aspiration to become a supreme world leader in such fields as robotics and electric cars. "A comprehensive deal that fundamentally changes their system - I don't think that's possible," said Christopher Adams, a former U.S. trade official.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days