For 'Miracle' flight survivors, a decade of thankfulness

2 hours 5 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 January 15, 2019 6:00 PM January 15, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Greg L
NEW YORK (AP) - For the people who were on US Airways flight 1549, it's been 10 years of being around to enjoy milestones and important moments since the "Miracle on the Hudson."
  
That was Jan. 15, 2009, when their plane collided with a flock of geese after takeoff from New York City's LaGuardia Airport. Everyone on board survived the crash landing into the Hudson River.
  
Survivors, including Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who helmed the controls in the plane's final descent, gathered Tuesday at the Carolinas Aviation Museum in Charlotte, where the flight was headed and where the damaged plane is now held.
  
At 3:31 p.m., the exact moment the plane splashed down in the river on Jan. 15, 2009, they shared a toast, with Sullenberger counting down the last five seconds.
