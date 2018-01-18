Football star Leonard Fournette takes photos with officers, signs busted bumper for paramedic after car crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former LSU running back and seemingly all-around good guy Leonard Fournette made the most of a car crash he was involved in Tuesday, giving a very special memento to a paramedic who lent him a hand.

Football fans in Louisiana and Florida were worried when they heard that Fournette, who's now a starting running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars, was involved in a car crash. Luckily, no one was hurt and authorities say the woman who crashed into Fournette is being cited for reckless driving.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed it responded to the crash and added that Fournette was incredibly thankful to its officer and others who helped out.

Special Thanks to @Jaguars Leonard @_fournette for being a true professional. He took the time to take a photo with boy involved in crash and to thank our trooper for his service. We are glad to hear of no injuries in this crash. pic.twitter.com/ICQSKL9tAw — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) January 16, 2018

But Fournette must have been especially thankful to the paramedic who responded to his crash, because that person left with a unique memento from the chance encounter.

#Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette signed the bumper of his 2017 Maybach and gave it to a first responder after someone rear-ended him on I-295. He also posed for pics. Everyone ok. Woman in an SUV cited for careless driving, causing crash. pic.twitter.com/hxwJznCQm1 — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) January 16, 2018

Yep, the former Tiger actually signed his wrecked bumper and gifted it to an overjoyed EMS worker, making the best out of a less-than-ideal situation.

You can see Fournette in action on Sunday when the Jaguars take on the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.