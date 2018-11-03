Football fans showed no mercy in their signs for ESPN's College Game Day

BATON ROUGE- The biggest game of the season, a faceoff between LSU and Alabama in Death Valley Saturday night.

ESPN's College Gameday is on campus for the must-see rivalry game. Hundreds of fans woke up bright and early to watch the show bringing cheer and a few signs.

Of course home fans didn't fail to mention Devin Whites suspension.

Coach and the crowd are READY! pic.twitter.com/GxDKEvJA12 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 3, 2018

View this post on Instagram #collegegameday #collegegamedaysigns #GEAUXTIGERS A post shared by Michelle Tanner (@mctanner81) on Nov 3, 2018 at 5:34am PDT