Football fans showed no mercy in their signs for ESPN's College Game Day

Saturday, November 03 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- The biggest game of the season, a faceoff between LSU and Alabama in Death Valley Saturday night.

ESPN's College Gameday is on campus for the must-see rivalry game. Hundreds of fans woke up bright and early to watch the show bringing cheer and a few signs.

Of course home fans didn't fail to mention Devin Whites suspension.

View this post on Instagram

#collegegameday #collegegamedaysigns #GEAUXTIGERS

A post shared by Michelle Tanner (@mctanner81) on

View this post on Instagram

#geauxtigers #beatbama @collegegameday #lsufootball

A post shared by Kristin (@nolamagnolia87) on

