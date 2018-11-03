57°
Football fans showed no mercy in their signs for ESPN's College Game Day
BATON ROUGE- The biggest game of the season, a faceoff between LSU and Alabama in Death Valley Saturday night.
ESPN's College Gameday is on campus for the must-see rivalry game. Hundreds of fans woke up bright and early to watch the show bringing cheer and a few signs.
Of course home fans didn't fail to mention Devin Whites suspension.
???????? pic.twitter.com/P0iXgBH2Fn— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 3, 2018
Coach and the crowd are READY! pic.twitter.com/GxDKEvJA12— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 3, 2018
That’s cold ?? pic.twitter.com/8uPNllCfur— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 3, 2018
