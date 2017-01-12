Food pantry opens at Calcasieu elementary school

LAKE CHARLES - The second school food pantry in Calcasieu Parish has opened to help Fairview Elementary School students and their families.



Kayla Withers tells the American Press that the Second Harvest pantry means she no longer has to choose between food for her family and gas for her car.



Assistant Principal Marlana Collins says there was a real need, since 58 percent of the students get free or reduced-price meals. She says the pantry has hours convenient for parents.



It opened Tuesday.



The first such pantry in Calcasieu Parish opened last year at Oak Park Elementary.



Second Harvest Food Bank President and CEO Natalie Jayroe says, "For every hungry student, there's likely a hungry sibling or siblings and hungry parents or caregivers."