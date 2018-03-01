Folsom man arrested following infant son's death

FOLSOM - Deputies in St. Tammany Parish arrested a man accused of killing his 7-month-old son.

25-year-old Corey Nauck was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday.

Deputies said the Folsom Police Department reached out to them Monday for help investigating a young child, taken to the hospital in critical condition with suspicious injuries. Detectives learned Nauck brought his son to the hospital and did not elaborate on injuries the boy suffered while at the family's home. The infant was airlifted to a Southshore hospital before STPSO detectives began investigating.

The infant died Wednesday, according to the sheriff's department. An autopsy performed by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide.

Detectives later located Noack at a family member's home in Gulfport, Mississippi. He confessed to losing his temper as his son cried, and physically abused and injured the infant, according to deputies.

"This was an innocent and helpless baby," Sheriff Randy Smith said. "The idea that his precious life was taken by his own father is incomprehensible. Nothing is more horrific than the murder of an infant. I applaud our detectives who investigated this horrendous crime and worked to seek justice for this defenseless baby. Also thank you to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office for their assistance while in their jurisdiction."