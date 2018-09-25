Following Hurricane Florence chaos, firefighters throw surprise birthday party for boy

HARRISBURG, NC - A fire department in North Carolina brought a smile to a little boy's face on his third birthday.

The Reid family had just returned home after evacuating for Hurricane Florence and everyone was preparing for Jackson’s birthday party. All week the little boy talked about his party and all his friends that would be there, according to ABC News.

But the morning of the party, many canceled.

"He woke up so excited for his day... then the texts started coming in,” said Jackson’s mother Melissa. "Seven out of the eight families invited were unable to make it. Jackson was devastated."

That was when Melissa called the Harrisburg Fire Department for help. The panicked mother asked if she could bring Jackson to the station to see the fire trucks.

Capt. Joe Yowler took the call and got all three Harrisburg crews to started planning a surprise party.

The department got balloons, cupcakes, ice cream and a special candle with the number three on it for Jackson, ABC News reports. Once the family reached the station, Jackson immediately ran straight to the firetrucks.

“I was a ball of emotions... I am lost for words, what amazing humans,” Melissa Reid said.

Before leaving the party, Jackson gave a high five to each fireman.

“He now calls the firefighters ‘my friends,'" Melissa said. "It all stemmed from a mother who was panicked. They just wanted to make the day special for my son.”