Fog likely to cut visibility in New Orleans area all morning

NEW ORLEANS - Forecasters say a dense fog advisory for the New Orleans area and coastal regions will continue through noon Tuesday.



The National Weather Service said cool waters and light southeast winds early Tuesday were aiding the development of sea fog. Forecasters said visibilities in some areas Tuesday morning could be one-quarter of a mile or less.



The weather service said more fog could develop Wednesday, but a cold front on Thursday is expected to end the cloudy conditions and fog.