Fog causing intermittent closures for Plaquemine ferry

BATON ROUGE - Heavy fog has forced the Plaquemine ferry to go in and out of service Wednesday.

According to DOTD, the ferry was closed around 5 p.m. Wednesday. It's the second time the vessel was closed this afternoon due to poor visibility brought on by the fog.

The Plaquemine Ferry is currently out of service due to fog. — Plaquemine Ferry (@PlaquemineFerry) December 19, 2018

It's unclear at this time if the ferry will reopen before it's regularly scheduled closure at 8 p.m.