Fog causing intermittent closures for Plaquemine ferry

2 hours 27 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, December 19 2018 Dec 19, 2018 December 19, 2018 5:38 PM December 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

BATON ROUGE - Heavy fog has forced the Plaquemine ferry to go in and out of service Wednesday.

According to DOTD, the ferry was closed around 5 p.m. Wednesday. It's the second time the vessel was closed this afternoon due to poor visibility brought on by the fog. 

It's unclear at this time if the ferry will reopen before it's regularly scheduled closure at 8 p.m.

