Fog causing intermittent closures for Plaquemine ferry
BATON ROUGE - Heavy fog has forced the Plaquemine ferry to go in and out of service Wednesday.
According to DOTD, the ferry was closed around 5 p.m. Wednesday. It's the second time the vessel was closed this afternoon due to poor visibility brought on by the fog.
The Plaquemine Ferry is currently out of service due to fog.— Plaquemine Ferry (@PlaquemineFerry) December 19, 2018
It's unclear at this time if the ferry will reopen before it's regularly scheduled closure at 8 p.m.