Flynn's lawyer says he won't answer subpoena

May 18, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via ABC

WASHINGTON - A lawyer for fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has informed the Senate Intelligence Committee he will not honor its subpoena for private documents. That's according to the panel's chairman, Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina.

Burr told reporters Thursday about the response from Flynn's lawyer. Burr says the panel's members are not surprised and says, "We'll figure out on Gen. Flynn what the next step, if any, is."

The committee is one of several on Capitol Hill investigating possible collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

Flynn was ousted earlier this year from his senior administration job.

