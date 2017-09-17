85°
'Fly high Max': Alabama long snapper honors late friend Max Gruver
BATON ROUGE - Alabama long-snapper Scott Meyer honored his late friend Max Gruver during Alabama's game against Colorado State Saturday night with a simple message written on his wrist.
On his right arm, Meyer wore a wristband with the words "Fly high Max" written on the front, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Gruver, an LSU student, died after being transported from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house Wednesday night. His death is being investigated as a possible hazing incident.
Gruver and Meyer attended Blessed Trinity Catholic School together in Roswell, Georgia.
#Alabama notes | The fear is Miller Forristall has a torn ACL— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 17, 2017
And Scott Meyer honored a friend with his armbandhttps://t.co/dlMX6X06mI pic.twitter.com/K74LGQViJz