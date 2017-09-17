'Fly high Max': Alabama long snapper honors late friend Max Gruver

Image courtesy of Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

BATON ROUGE - Alabama long-snapper Scott Meyer honored his late friend Max Gruver during Alabama's game against Colorado State Saturday night with a simple message written on his wrist.

On his right arm, Meyer wore a wristband with the words "Fly high Max" written on the front, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Gruver, an LSU student, died after being transported from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house Wednesday night. His death is being investigated as a possible hazing incident.

Gruver and Meyer attended Blessed Trinity Catholic School together in Roswell, Georgia.