Flurry of 911 calls help find missing baby

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Three different people called 911 within five minutes of each other to report seeing the North Carolina sex offender who police say kidnapped his 7-month-old daughter from a Virginia gas station.

Two 911 calls released Tuesday hours after the baby was found safe came from a North Carolina woman who said Carl Kennedy called her to help get diapers and formula.

A third came from a man who saw him changing a tire on a car spray-painted black on the side of the road and the fourth 911 call was from a friend of a neighbor who saw the 51-year-old man and child.

The tips led Randolph County deputies to a home in Randleman where Kennedy was arrested and the baby was found safe.

The baby's aunt, Amy Wyatt Metzger, says the mother and daughter were reunited at the hospital and doctors said the girl was fine.