Flu vaccination days scheduled throughout Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Department of Health is scheduling statewide, one-day clinics for residents to get flu vaccinations for little to no cost.

More than 15 clinics at different locations around the state are scheduled throughout October and November. Residents of East Baton Rouge Parish may get their shot Oct. 29 at the East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit on North 12th Street.

These community flu clinics are open to the public, and walk-ups are welcome. Recipients should wear short or loose-fitting sleeves and bring private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card.

For those without insurance, the shot will cost $10.

A full list of locations can be found here.