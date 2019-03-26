54°
Florida surfer injured after shark bites foot

2 hours 57 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, March 26 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: TC Palm

JUPITER ISLAND - According to officials, a Florida man was bitten on the foot by a shark while surfing last week.

ABC News reports that 42-year-old Chris Bryan was taken to a Jupiter hospital Friday afternoon. Bryan said he was catching his first wave when he felt the shark grab his foot. The animal quickly released him. 

The surfer didn't realize how bad the injury was until he looked down and saw the damage. Officials say Bryan needed surgery to repair a severed tendon and close the wound.

Bryan told authorities he didn't see the shark that attacked him, but he estimates it was about four feet long.

