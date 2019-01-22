60°
Florida State football apologizes after backlash following MLK Day tweet

Tuesday, January 22 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The football program at Florida State University has apologized for a Monday tweet sent from one of its accounts that attempted to "celebrate" Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

USA Today reports, the program received backlash when it tweeted an edited picture of King wearing a football glove and appearing to do a tomahawk chop. The photo also included the team’s slogan "Do Something" and a quote from King.

The post was deleted an hour later.

Monday afternoon, the account posted a statement apologizing for the post.

