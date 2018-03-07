55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Florida Senate OKs bill for year-round daylight saving time

2 hours 10 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, March 07 2018 Mar 7, 2018 March 07, 2018 9:57 AM March 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is a step closer to living up to its nickname as “The Sunshine State.”

A bill to let Florida remain on daylight saving time year-round is headed to Gov. Rick Scott’s desk after the state Senate approved it 33-2 on Tuesday.

If Scott signs the “Sunshine Protection Act,” Congress would need to amend existing federal law to allow the change.

While the rest of the East would set their clocks back in the fall, Florida wouldn’t, leaving it with more sunshine in the evening during the winter. Northwest Florida is currently in the Central Time Zone.

Hawaii, most of Arizona, and a handful of U.S. territories — including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands — do not observe daylight saving time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days