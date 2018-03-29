60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Florida school shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters

2 hours 27 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, March 29 2018 Mar 29, 2018 March 29, 2018 7:54 AM March 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The suspect in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 is getting letters of support in jail including fan mail in addition to hundreds of dollars in contributions to his commissary account.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that teenage girls, women and men are sending letters and photographs of themselves and that Facebook groups have been started to discuss how to help Nikolas Cruz. Cruz is charged in the killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and is being held in the Broward County Jail.

The newspaper obtained copies of letters, including one from a woman who called Cruz "beautiful" and others with suggestive photos. Public Defender Howard Finkelstein, Cruz's lawyer, says his client has received "piles of letters."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days