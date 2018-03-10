Florida's new gun law beset by critics across partisan lines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The political and legal fallout from Florida Gov. Rick Scott's decision to sign a sweeping gun bill into law in the wake of a school massacre was nearly immediate.

The National Rifle Association filed a lawsuit to stop it and political candidates in both parties criticized it.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, who's running for Florida governor, went on Fox News late Friday night to criticize the law, which raises the minimum age to buy rifles from 18 to 21 and extends a three-day waiting period for handgun purchases to include long guns and bans bump stocks, which allow guns to mimic fully automatic fire.

five legislators who plan to run for statewide office voted against the bill as did the chairman of the Republican Party of Florida.