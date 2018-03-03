Florida python found with deer inside it

NAPLES, Fla. - Researchers in Florida say they have found an 11-foot-long invasive Burmese python that had consumed a deer that weighed more than the snake.

The Naples Daily News reports that wildlife biologists tracking the slithery creatures in southwest Florida found one of them had eaten a white-tailed deer fawn.

Biologist Ian Bartoszek says the fawn weighed 35 pounds; the snake 31.5.

Bartoszek said it was the largest python-to-prey weight difference he had measured.

Burmese pythons were brought to South Florida as pets in the late 1970s. They were released into the wild, and have become a problematic invasive species.

White-tailed deer are an important food source for Florida's endangered panthers, so the researchers are concerned the pervasive snakes could also impact the health of the big cats.