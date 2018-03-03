53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Florida python found with deer inside it

8 hours 40 minutes 1 second ago Saturday, March 03 2018 Mar 3, 2018 March 03, 2018 2:14 PM March 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NAPLES, Fla. - Researchers in Florida say they have found an 11-foot-long invasive Burmese python that had consumed a deer that weighed more than the snake.
  
The Naples Daily News reports that wildlife biologists tracking the slithery creatures in southwest Florida found one of them had eaten a white-tailed deer fawn.
  
Biologist Ian Bartoszek says the fawn weighed 35 pounds; the snake 31.5.
  
Bartoszek said it was the largest python-to-prey weight difference he had measured.
  
Burmese pythons were brought to South Florida as pets in the late 1970s. They were released into the wild, and have become a problematic invasive species.
  
White-tailed deer are an important food source for Florida's endangered panthers, so the researchers are concerned the pervasive snakes could also impact the health of the big cats.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days