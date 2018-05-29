Latest Weather Blog
Florida pizza worker shoots, kills attacker in scary mask
HOLLY HILL, Fla. (AP) - Police say a Florida pizza store worker was likely justified in fatally shooting a masked man who was beating him with a wooden pole.
Holly Hill Police Chief Steve Aldrich tells news outlets that Heriberto Feliciano was ambushed and appeared to be defending himself. Surveillance video shows the man in a scary clown mask swinging a wooden pole at Feliciano as he locked up a Little Caesars store Saturday night.
Feliciano told officers the suspect also tried to stab him with scissors. He said he pulled out his gun, for which he has a concealed weapons permit, and fired multiple times at close range. The suspect was declared dead at a hospital; his identity wasn't immediately confirmed.
Police say Feliciano was hospitalized for face and shoulder injuries.
