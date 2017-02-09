48°
Florida man sleeping in trash bin rescued from garbage truck

1 hour 29 minutes 42 seconds ago February 09, 2017 Feb 9, 2017 Thursday, February 09 2017 February 09, 2017 7:16 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Tampa Bay Times

TAMPA - Authorities in Florida say a man who had been sleeping in a commercial trash bin is recovering after nearly being crushed in the back of a garbage truck.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the 32-year-old man suffered a leg injury early Wednesday, but Tampa fire officials say it wasn't life-threatening.

Police say the operator of a Waste Management truck had just dumped one load into the back of his truck outside a Dollar General store and was about to dump a second when he heard someone yelling for help. Tampa Fire Rescue spent more than an hour loading the man into a basket and hoisting it out with a winch attached to a ladder truck.

Strong thunderstorms moved through the Tampa Bay area early Wednesday. A Waste Management spokeswoman says containers are not a safe place to seek shelter.

