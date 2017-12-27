Florida man says he punched ATM for giving too much cash

41°
Source: Associated Press
COCOA, Fla.- A Florida man told investigators he punched an automatic teller machine because it gave him too much cash.

An arrest report says 23-year-old Michael Joseph Oleksik man caused about $5,000 in damage to an ATM at a Wells Fargo bank branch in Cocoa on Nov. 29. He was arrested Dec. 22 on a criminal mischief charge after bank officials decided to press charges.

News outlets report surveillance video captured Oleksik pummeling the touch screen.

An arrest report says that Oleksik told a bank manager he was angry that the machine was giving him too much money and he didn't know what to do because he was in a hurry for work. He apologized for causing damage.

Jail records don't list a lawyer for Oleksik.

