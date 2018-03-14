65°
Florida man gives wife kidney for 23rd anniversary
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) - For their 23rd wedding anniversary, Cesar Calle gave his wife Monica a kidney.
The couple from Weston, Florida, spoke to reporters Tuesday about their Feb. 19 surgeries at Memorial Regional Hospital. It was the first successful live donor kidney transplant at the Hollywood hospital where Monica Calle works.
Medical team leader Dr. Juan Arenas says it’s unusual to find a match between spouses. Monica Calle agreed, saying she feels “like I just won the lottery.”
It took 30 health care workers to get the couple through the process and they actually went home from the hospital early.
Their anniversary on Thursday will hold an extra special meaning this year for the couple and their three children.
