Florida man gets prison for making secret sex recordings

Monday, December 03 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Miami Herald
MIAMI (AP) - A Florida man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for secretly recording and selling his sexual encounters with dozens of other men.
  
Court records show a judge imposed the sentence Monday on 34-year-old Bryan Deneumostier, a Peruvian national living in South Florida. He previously pleaded guilty to two communications interception charges.
  
Federal prosecutors say Deneumostier made the surreptitious pornographic videos for a website. They say he made hundreds of videos with about 150 men, 80 of whom were unaware they were being recorded. One of the males was just 16 years old.
  
Authorities say the men were bound and blindfolded so they could not see the presence of video equipment. Many of them responded to ads on social media or other online sites.

