Florida man finds boa constrictor under car's hood

Photo: WSVN

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man got a slithery shock when he popped open the hood of his car and found a boa constrictor resting on the engine.

Ernst Dimanche tells WSVN he had just dropped his kids off at school Friday and came home to work on his Cadillac. He says he saw the snake and "just went crazy."

The Miami Gardens man says he called animal control but they would charge $300 to help and he couldn't afford that. He says his neighbor, Demetri Giddings, offered to help.

Giddings pulled the snake out of the car using a hanger. As for Dimanche, he says he can relax now that "my snake day is over."