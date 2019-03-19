46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Florida man calls 911 to report himself drunk driving

1 year 2 months 1 week ago Saturday, January 06 2018 Jan 6, 2018 January 06, 2018 1:59 PM January 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WTHR
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Authorities in Florida are sharing an unusual 911 call they got on New Year's Eve from a man who said he was driving drunk and needed police.
  
Polk County Sheriff's officials say the dispatcher "did a fantastic job" urging Michael Lester to park his truck and wait for officers to find him.
  
Lester told her he had been driving around all night, "trying to get pulled over." At another point in the call, he said "I'm driving on the wrong side of the road."
  
After deputies caught up with him, they said Lester admitted drinking several beers and swallowing methamphetamine. He also said he'd barely slept for several days.
  
The sheriff's Facebook post says Lester's latest arrest adds to a criminal history including DUI, aggravated battery, drug possession and hit-and-run.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days