Florida man arrested after accidentally texting cop about drug deal

Source: WLOX
By: WBRZ Staff
PALM BAY, FL - Sending a text to a wrong number is often embarrassing, but rarely does it lead to the arrest of the sender. 

According to WLOX, that's what happened when 20-year-old Hasan Burke accidentally texted a West Melbourne police officer while attempting to set up a drug deal.

According to the police report, the officer received a text on Saturday that read "Hey Jen lmk if you need any trees," with a tree emoji included. Police played along and agreed to meet with Burke for a $50 exchange of marijuana. The West Melbourne police department then sent an officer to meet Burke. 

The report states that the officer found 16 grams of marijuana on Burke.

Burke faces one count of possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

